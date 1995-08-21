MACHIAS SET TO CELEBRATE THE ZUCCHINI

The wonders of zucchini, the vegetable adopted by this small Cattaraugus County town, will be celebrated again Friday evening and Saturday at what residents call Western New York's "wackiest festival."

This third annual Zucchini Festival, started in 1993 as a town fund raiser, will begin at 4 p.m. Friday with a "Zpaghetti Dinner" served at the Town Hall until 8 p.m. After dinner, Mr. Zucchini will run onto the town baseball field and light a bonfire with a flaming zucchini.

Opening festivities will include awarding of grants to local groups from the $2,000 available profits from the 1994 festival. "When we get in a stronger financial position, we will award more," said Betty Densmore, the festival co-chairman.

The Saturday events begin with a 10 a.m. bake sale and bake-off contest, an arts and crafts show and a medical group display.

The zucchini parade, featuring "funny floats" and a chance to dance with Mr. Zucchini, will proceed down Main Street beginning at noon. A $100 prize will go to the "wackiest float."