TRAINING ACADEMY'S NEW LOCATION ADDS TO POLICE PRESENCE DOWNTOWN

A class of 32 rookie police officers met today for the first time in the new Central Police Services Training Academy in downtown Buffalo.

After 20 years at Erie Community College South Campus in Orchard Park, the training facility has moved to the second floor of the old Blue Cross/Blue Shield Building at 275 Oak St.

The new class will undergo intensive police training for 21 weeks, all hoping to qualify at the end of training to become full-time police officers.

County Executive Gorski, at ceremonies today opening the new academy, told the rookies "This new home for the academy has a number of benefits, including bringing a major police presence to downtown Buffalo and giving the officers and staff easier access to our crime lab, district attorney's office and the courts." Also taking part in the ceremonies were Buffalo Police Commissioner R. Gil Kerlikowske, Central Police Services Commissioner John Cardarelli and Academy Director Joseph Abate.

The academy's new, more central location will be more convenient for guest lecturers and instructors, as well as the new officers. "It provides a more professional atmosphere since the officers and staff will no longer be side by side with ECC students," Gorski said.