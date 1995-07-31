NO TIME TO COOK, AND A HANKERING FOR PASTA

When I'm on vacation, I love to cook. Finally, life slows down.

Mornings I sit on the beach and sift through recipes I've collected throughout the year. Afternoons find me stirring pots and turning fresh peaches into pie.

At least that's how it goes for the first few days. By Friday, I've hit vacation nirvana, a state identi-fied by the ability to stare at scenery for hours and the inability to move.

That's when I switch to the desperation vacation mode. The objective is a fabulous meal that demands no more than 15 minutes in the kitchen.

It can be done.

Take today's recipe for Spaghetti with Smoked Oyster Sauce. The only thing you have to cook is the pasta.

The key is to focus on just a few intense ingredients. My favorites are red-ripe tomatoes, garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, a bit of best-quality Parmesan cheese and some fresh basil leaves.

All you have to do is dice the tomatoes, chop the herbs and throw everything into a gigantic bowl. The hot, drained noodles melt the cheese as you toss it all together.

This combination alone is a marvel, but since we're on vacation, I splurge and add a tin of smoked oysters (smoked clams also work) and some shredded mozzarella.

The smoked shellfish makes this dish rich and exotic with no more work than opening a can. Why suffer undue stress, especially on vacation?~ Menu

Spaghetti with Smoked Oyster Sauce

Lettuce wedges with Italian dressing

Corn on the cob

French bread

Lemon sorbet with fresh blueberries

SPAGHETTI WITH SMOKED OYSTER SAUCE

8ounces dried spaghetti noodles

1large, ripe tomato

2cloves garlic, minced

10fresh basil leaves, chopped

2tablespoons good-quality olive oil

1tin (3.66-ounce) smoked oysters, well-drained and chopped

1/3 cup EACH grated Parmesan and reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

Cook noodles in boiling water until done but not mushy.

Meanwhile, choose a serving bowl large enough to hold and toss cooked noodles. Use a serrated knife to cut tomato (without peeling or seeding), into large dice directly over the bowl, reserving all juice. Mix in all other ingredients, except noodles and cheese.

When pasta is done, drain well but do not rinse. Add noodles to bowl and stir to mix. Sprinkle cheeses on top a little at a time, tossing to melt. When all cheese is melted, serve at once. Makes 6 servings.

Approximate values per serving (using Nutritionist IV software): 152 calories (2 percent from fat), 7.8 grams fat (2 grams saturated), 10.4 milligrams cholesterol, 9.3 grams protein, 679 grams carbohydrates, 197 milligrams sodium.

Cook's notes: Blot the oysters with paper towels to remove as much oil as possible.

