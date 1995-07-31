FALLS, ONT., MAN INJURED IN NIAGARA RIVER ACCIDENT

A 22-year-old man from Niagara Falls, Ont., was injured Sunday afternoon when he was thrown from his personal water craft on the west branch of the Niagara River.

The victim and another Canadian man with a wave-runner craft were picked up by a pleasure boater, Clyde Hickock, who is a member of the Grand Island Fire Company. He took them to the Beaver Island

Marina for first aid.

Scott Smith, first assistant chief of the Grand Island Fire Company, said the injured man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center.

"He had a laceration to his head, and he was in and out of consciousness," Smith said.

The accident in the West River between Beaver Island the Big Six Marina was reported at 4:11 p.m. The Erie County Sheriff's Department secured the two crafts and transported them and the uninjured man back to the Black Creek area in Ontario.