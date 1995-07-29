ENGINEERING FIRM OPENS OFFICE

The Sear-Brown Group, a full-service engineering and architecture firm, has opened an office at 135 Delaware Ave.

Sear-Brown specializes in transportation planning, highway, bridge and municipal design, and expansion and renovation programs for industry, health care, education and business.

The company is currently coordinating 300 traffic signals within Buffalo and is involved in several major reconstruction projects on area highways.

The new Buffalo office will be managed by Marshall C. Hardy, a senior associate with Sear-Brown who has more than 20 years of experience in design and project management.

The 350-employee company also has offices in Rochester as well as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah and California.