STOCK PRICES LOSE GROUND

Stocks were hovering at slightly lower levels in late afternoon but were still higher than their worst levels of the day.

At 3 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 17.61 at 4,715.16. The blue-chip average lost as much as 27 points around 10:30, after reports that the University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment rose to 94.4 from 94.1 at the beginning of July. The June reading was 92.7.

Bonds fell on the Michigan news, because it signaled that the economy may be growing fast enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from lowering interest rates soon.

The 30-year bond was down more than half a point and yielding 6.90 percent, dragging stocks, which have made tremendous gains lately, down with it.

"This market is in a position where everything has to go just right in order for the market to go up," said Philip Roth, the senior technical analyst at Dean Witter Reynolds Inc. "A small back-up in interest rates was enough to get people to take profits."

Decliners overtook advancers by about 6 to 5 on the New York Stock Exchange, where volume remained slightly below Thursday's level.

Technology stocks, which have led the way higher for most of this year, were prominent losers today.

On the Big Board, IBM was unchanged at 110 3/4 after dipping this morning, but Compaq was down 1 1/8 at 51. In Nasdaq trading, Intel was down 1 3/8 at 67 3/8 , and Microsoft was down 3 5/8 at 92 7/8 .

The softness in tech issues pushed all broader stock market indexes into negative territory.