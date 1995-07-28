NOTEWORTHY

ALL WET

Artpark's third major musical comedy production of the season on the big Artpark Theater stage will be Singin' in the Rain, which is set to open at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will continue with 16 additional matinee and evening performances through Aug. 13. "Singin' in the Rain" is a stage adaptation of the classic 1952 Academy Award-winning Hollywood film musical of the same name which starred Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds and Jean Hagen. This had sprung from a 1929 song of the same name by the now-forgotten Nacio Herb Brown, whose other hit tunes incorporated into the show include "All I Do Is Dream of You," "I've Got a Feelin' You're Foolin' " and "You Are My Lucky Star." The Artpark production will be directed and choreographed by Sam Viverito and conducted by Artpark regular John Head. Starring in the Gene Kelly role will be Bryan Chesters.

-- Herman Trotter

JAZZ FESTIVAL

TRADITIONAL VALUES

Ah, for the good old days . . . when people were people, with names like Fats, Bix and Wingy, and when songs were songs, with titles like "Black Bottom Breakdown," "King Porter Stomp" and "You Watch Your Mouth and I'll Watch My Business, Brother." We'll revisit that halcyon era of early, traditional jazz Saturday and Sunday, when the Queen City Jass Society and WBFO present the Ninth International Dixieland Jazz and Ragtime Festival. This year's program is truly global. Ragtime pianist Mimi Blais hails from Montreal, and a second pianist, Colm O'Brien, comes all the way from Listowel, Ireland. Headlining the festival is Washington state's Hume Street Preservation Jazz Band, which dishes out Dixieland with a West Coast twist; other intriguing outfits include the Bearcats, from Westchester County, and the Tarnished Six, from State College, Pa. Area bands will strut their stuff, too. We'll hear from Toronto's Climax Jazz Band, Hot Five Jazzmakers and Silverleaf Jazz Band, as well as Buffalo's Lazy River Jazz Band, Nickel City Clippers and Tin Roof Jazz Band. It all happens in the Calumet Arts Cafe and the Irish Classical Theater, both on Chippewa Street, and the Marquee at the Tralf, 100 Main St. For those who can't wait, a "Taste of Trad" kickoff bash will begin at 8 tonight at the Calumet. Bill Stevens' Dixielanders, from St. Catharines, Ont., will entertain, and so will both the festival's ragtime pianists. Tickets are $15 for Saturday, $12 for Sunday, $25 for both days, and $5 for tonight's Calumet party.

-- Mary Kunz