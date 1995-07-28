CATTARAUGUS FAIR TO OPEN NEXT WEEK

"We are hoping for 90-degree temperatures and no rain," said John Charlesworth, president of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, sponsor of the annual county fair, which officially opens Monday.

A preview day will be held Sunday with harness racing in the afternoon, an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. and country music in the evening. The fair continues through Aug. 6.

The fair will feature an expanded midway, more entries in all areas of judging and added vendors offering a variety of foods and other wares for visitors, Charlesworth said.

The society purchased the fairgrounds this year from the county, paying $1, and is hoping to make a profit so the fair can be continued each year. The county is also subsidizing the fair and spent $200,000 this year. Part of that money went for a new grange-educational building for exhibits.