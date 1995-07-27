HORMONE THAT FIGHTS FAT UNVEILED PROTEIN RAISES HOPES IN BATTLE OF THE BULGE

A newly discovered protein has helped fat mice get thin, raising hopes that it could lead to a new weapon in the never-ending human war on flab, researchers said Wednesday.

Three separate research papers appearing in the journal Science describe advances made since a team last December identified the "ob" gene believed to make mice obese.

"This is a clear demonstration that the protein works in animals," said Dr. Jeffrey Friedman, a Rockefeller University scientist who was one of the "ob" gene discoverers.

Science released the studies early after news leaked on Wall Street started affecting stock prices of at least two companies involved in the search for drugs to help people lose weight and keep it off.

Americans spend some $30 billion a year on weight control. And obesity is a vast public health problem linked to diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancer. So the economic and medical potential is huge.

But the research is still in very early stages, and crucial questions remain about whether the "ob" gene and the protein it produces, a hormone Freidman called leptin for the Greek root for "thin," work the same way in humans as they do in mice.

Although a genetic tendency to fat seems likely, doctors stress that diet, exercise and lifestyle are also crucial for both slimness and overall good health.

The Science papers report on two different, but related, research directions.

In one vein, Friedman and his colleagues at Rockefeller and at the California biotech company Amgen are looking at leptin itself as a potential diet therapy. Amgen paid Rockefeller $20 million for a license to develop products based on the gene.

In the other, a team at Hoffman-LaRoche and its corporate partner, Millennium, are looking more closely at how the protein acts on the brain.

They are interested in seeing whether the problem in humans is not so much a lack of the hormone itself but a problem in the brain's ability to get the message the hormone is sending about fat regulation and food intake.

Friedman, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at Rockefeller, found that mice who lacked the ob gene and made no leptin lost 30 percent of their body weight when treated with the hormone for two weeks.

Normal mice also lost 12 percent of their body weight, and most of their body fat, he said.

Amgen researchers also found that the mice's energy levels and metabolism increased.