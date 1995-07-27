CHINA CLAIMS WU ADMITTED ALTERING DATA

An American human rights activist charged with spying confessed to police that he falsified information in two exposes of China's penal system, the official Xinhua news agency reported today.

Harry Wu was detained June 19 crossing into China from Kazakhstan and formally was arrested July 8 on accusations of stealing state secrets and other criminal activities.

Wu has been permitted to meet with a U.S. official only once since his detention, on July 10 in the central city of Wuhan, and whether such a confession was made -- and if so, under what conditions -- could not be ascertained.

His case is now in what the Chinese call the "investigative" stage, which usually entails repeated interrogation.

Xinhua reported that Wu told police he intentionally made errors editing two BBC documentary reports on forced prison labor and the transplanting of organs from executed prisoners.

In an indication of the case Chinese authorities may be building against Wu, the Xinhua dispatch contains accusations based on information reported in the documentaries: that they were shot with a hidden camera and that the filmmakers used false identities.

Wu confessed that he and BBC producer Susan Roberts posed as scholars, a couple or relatives of patients in need of transplants when they came to China in April 1994, Xinhua said.

China has not made public formal charges against Wu. Indictments are often not issued until close to the time of trial. That is also when defendants are usually allowed to meet with a lawyer.