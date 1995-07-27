ALL HUMAN EXPERIENCE IS FODDER FOR COMICS

I am writing in response to the July 2 letter regarding the trend of comic-strip artists becoming moralists, trying to infuse their daily strips with the cold, hard realities of life.

While this observation is true, it is hardly a recent trend. Since their inception, comic strips have always been vehicles to stir social consciousness. Consider characters such as "The Yellow Kid," whose wildly sensationalistic commentary of the 1890s urban slum was the inspiration for the term "yellow journalism" -- still used today in reference to publications that rely on this technique, such as the National Enquirer.

The title of the strip in question, "For Better or Worse" sets the tone for the content and plot line that this strip will follow. Unlike the eternally youthful "Family Circus" crew, these characters grow and mature through their believable, everyday experiences. The drama created in the episode in question was breathtaking and showed a masterful control of the medium.

The art of cartooning is and always has been revolutionary and evolutionary, with styles and content mimicking the social climate of any given era. The writer implies that the sole function of a cartoon is to be stuck in a "moosemillerian" existence where the same plots are hashed, rehashed and hashed again.

While the subject matter of this cartoon dealt with an uncomfortable topic, I applaud the non-antiseptic approach used by Lynn Johnston and the conviction of The News to print it.

SAMUEL STURNIOLO

Publisher, The Funnies

Depew