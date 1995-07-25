GINGRICH, IN IOWA, HINTS AT WHITE HOUSE BID

House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., packed in the GOP faithful Monday in Iowa, the leadoff caucus state next year, and dropped a reminder it's not too late for him to make a bid for the presidency.

Gingrich said his turnout, including 1,000 people at a $100-a-plate breakfast, "certainly didn't discourage me" from thinking about a run for the Republican nomination.

He said he's taking it all "with a grain of salt" and spoke of a "Colin Powell effect" involving high interest in people not actually in the race. He was referring to the retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who hasn't even revealed his political affiliation.

But Gingrich suggested that the announced candidates hadn't exactly energized the electorate.

"If somebody comes along, galvanizes the system and it all works, more power to them," Gingrich said. "If nobody does and people keep saying that's the right direction, that's the right thing to do, then we'll assess it in mid-November."

Monday's visit was the second Gingrich has made to a key early presidential state. Earlier this summer, he traveled to New Hampshire where he had a face-to-face session with President Clinton.