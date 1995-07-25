EX-STREETS CHIEF OPENING COUNCIL CAMPAIGN OFFICE

Stanley A. Buczkowski, a candidate for Common Council president, will have a grand opening celebration at his headquarters tonight at 7 o'clock.

The independent Democratic candidate's headquarters is at 830 Abbott Road, at the corner of Woodside Avenue, in South Buffalo. Buczkowski will discuss his plan for reducing the size and cost of city government by charter revisions.

A former streets commissioner and Council member at large, Buczkowski in 1987 unsuccessfully challenged Council President George K. Arthur, who is retiring.