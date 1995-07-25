4 KILLED IN PARIS SUBWAY BLAST

An explosion ripped through a subway train at a station in central Paris during rush hour today, and firefighters said four people were killed and 40 were injured.

The blast occurred just after 5:30 p.m. at the Saint-Michel station along the Seine in the Latin Quarter. The explosion set off a fire inside the train.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, but Prime Minister Alain Juppe said outside the station that "the presumptions are very strong" it was a bomb. Two anti-terrorism investigators were sent to the scene.

In addition to the four people killed, 40 people were hurt, some seriously. Two people were trapped in the wreckage and firefighters worked to remove them.