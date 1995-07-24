MORNING DRIVE-BY SHOOTING AT BINGO HALL BRINGS ARREST

An early morning drive-by shooting Sunday at the Seneca Nation bingo hall has resulted in the arrest of one man, the Erie County Sheriff's Department said. There were no injuries.

David P. Santana, 21, was apprehended shortly after the 2:21 a.m. shooting after law enforcement officers managed to pull his vehicle over after a chase across the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation. Santana's vehicle was eastbound toward Gowanda on Route 438 when he was stopped.

Deputies, who were assisted by state police and Seneca Nation police officers, said Santana's vehicle matched the description of one reported at the shooting scene.

Santana was charged with felony reckless endangerment and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. He was taken to Erie County Holding Center where he awaits arraignment.