GOVERNMENT GETS DOWNSIZED EVERYWHERE BUT AT PENTAGON INCREDIBLY, CONGRESS OUTSPENDS THE GENERALS

THE PENTAGON has never had a reputation for shyness when it comes to seeking tax dollars for big weapons.

That's why it's so incredible -- not to mention fiscally wasteful -- that Congress is ready to stuff the defense budget with billions of dollars in pork-barrel projects that even the generals don't want.

Forget the rhetoric about deficit reduction and leaner government. A good part of any savings Congress squeezes from the federal budget will be wasted by members eager to expand the Pentagon at the very time when national security threats have subsided with the end of the Cold War.

The House already has passed a $267.3 billion military budget that is $9.6 billion more than President Clinton's. The Senate has authorized an extra $7 billion, and members are greedily filling in the details.

When the two houses reconcile their bills, that means there will be at least $7 billion worth of add-ons that the Pentagon doesn't need and that taxpayers can't afford.

All of this excess spending, of course, comes at the same time that Medicare is facing huge cuts, Head Start is being targeted, and education and job training and the whole array of domestic programs that Americans depend on are being threatened.

The idea seems to be that only the Pentagon is truly needy, despite the fact that military threats to the United States are less than at any period in modern history.

The incongruity of it all baffles the mind -- until a taxpayer looks at where the projects are being built. The $1.3 billion am

phibious assault ship the Navy did not ask for is being built in Mississippi, the home state of GOP Senate whip Trent Lott.

Close to $500 million in military construction projects the Pentagon did not ask for is going to 26 of the 31 states represented on the House National Security Committee. And the $553 million the House approved for additional B-2 Stealth bombers that the Air Force did not ask for will be spent in California, a state critical in the presidential sweepstakes.

And, of course, the $553 million in the 1996 budget is only the tip of the iceberg for that troubled project. Once assembly work actually starts, the cost will soar for a plane that was designed to meet a Cold War threat that no longer exists.

Similarly, the $2.4 billion the Senate wants for a third Seawolf submarine is not necessary for security purposes. It is simply a jobs program to keep workers busy until a newer sub is ready to be built later.

And in the ultimate irony, the nation might end up with both the unnecessary bombers and the unnecessary submarine if the House and Senate get together and cut a deal to protect the weapon that each chamber favors. That's in addition to the other unnecessary weapons, trucks, barracks and other assorted pork members have crammed into a bloated defense bill.

Of course, the real bill is the one that will be paid by taxpayers as the Pentagon budget becomes the ultimate jobs program, created primarily by the party that otherwise insists that government can't create jobs.