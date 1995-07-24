FIRE HITS PENDLETON RESTAURANT COMPLEX

Five volunteer fire companies responded before dawn to a fire in the Bisons Park complex that houses a restaurant and a banquet hall on South Transit Road in the Town of Pendleton.

Flames ripped through Rookies, a restaurant-bar, and there were conflicting reports whether the fire spread next door to the Pendleton House banquet hall.

Firefighters from the Wendelville, South Lockport and Rapids volunteer companies responded to the 5:20 a.m. alarm. Two other fire companies, Shawnee and North Amherst, stood by.