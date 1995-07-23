SALVADOR DEATH SQUAD MEMBERS SOUGHT

Police were searching an eastern province Saturday for members of a death squad believed to be killing vagrants and suspected criminals.

Black Shadow is believe to have killed more than 20 people since it began its rampage last December in San Miguel, 65 miles east of the capital of San Salvador, police officials said.

The group began as a response to a crime wave sweeping El Salvador since a 12-year civil war between a succession of rightist governments and leftist guerrillas ended three years ago.

In the crackdown that began Thursday, police have arrested 13 civilians and three police officers suspected of involvement. Those arrested reportedly include a police deputy inspector, a corporal, an Evangelical minister and a businessman.

During the civil war, which killed more than 75,000 people and left the economy in shambles, rightist death squads linked to the military were accused of killing thousands of suspected leftist sympathizers.