FOR YOUNG READERS

Until I Saw the Sea, by Alison Shaw; Henry Holt, $15.95 -- This stunning poetry book for young children features Shaw's vibrant color photographs (including beautiful ones of children at the beach) and a nicely varied collection of mostly short sea poems by the likes of Karla Kuskin, David McCord, e.e. cummings, and a very funny poem, "Seaweed," by Myra Cohn Livingston.

Ironman, by Chris Crutcher; Greenwillow, 181 pages, $15 -- Triathlete Bo "Beauregard" Brewster, at war with both his father and his football coach, is forced to sign up for an "anger management" group where he gets in touch with his feelings and befriends the school pariahs in this compelling page-turner written in the form of letters to Larry King. Crutcher offers suspense, a searing story of family turbulence, great characters and a thrilling finale, the triathlon competition itself.

The Red Poppy, by Irmgard Lucht; Hyperion, $13.95 -- Award-winning illustrator from Germany uses a binocular microscope, or stereoscope, to achieve spectacular three-dimensional detail to create unbelievably lush detailed paintings of the life cycle of a poppy. -- Jean Westmoore

APERBACKS

Unjust Death, by Richard Berman; Avon, $5.99 -- After leaving the D.A.'s office, young defense attorney faces nightmare case of conflicting loyalties.

The High Constable, by Maan Meyers; Bantam, $5.50 -- Novel about mayhem and murder in Olde New York. -- Ed Kelly