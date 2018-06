DUPLICATE BRIDGE

The Bridge Centre, 31 Thruway Mall, Cheektowaga, will hold a qualifier for the North American Non-Life Master pairs at 7:30 p.m. Monday and International Fund game 3 at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Winners of the North American Open Pairs club qualifier at The Bridge Centre were, north-south, Terry Ban and Suraj Jain, 136.13, and Walter Majewski and Vishnampet Vaidhyanathan, 134.5.

Duplicate Scores

ABA Bridge Club -- North-south, Washington Bennett and Lola Bishop, 89; east-west, Cleveland Fleming and Charles Ryan, 90; possible 140.

B & B Duplicate Sunday afternoon -- North-south, Bob Andersen and Terry Band, 97.5, possible 168; east-west, Trudy Manaher and Betty Ostolski, 98, possible 168.

B & B Duplicate Tuesday morning -- Judy Graf and Bruce Gillies, 51.5; Linda Vassallo and Jean Burgoine, 47, possible 84. Howell, Nita Ferrell and Dan Foley, 32; Dolores Warnus and Bill Rieker, 30, (possible 50).

B and B Duplicate Thursday evening -- North-south Audrey Phillips and Dorothy Shorts, 110; east-west, Phyllis Post and Jerry Geiger, 103 (possilbe 168). Audrey Phillips and Patricia Burns, 66; Bill Rushmore and Terry Band, 63.5, possible 108.

B and B Amherst Friday -- A: North-south, Audrey Phillips and Phoebe Lang, 139; east-west, Doreen Scott and Vidi Vaidhyanathan, 145.5. B: North-south, Mary Pat Cerrone and Sally Houseman, 122; east-west, Donald Vincent and Joesph Saul, 107 (possible 216).

B and P Amherst Monday -- A: North-south, Trudy Manaher and Karl Anderson, 133; east-west, Marianne Riedfleisch and Dorothy Hensen, 129.5; B: North-south, Bill Castel and Bob Noe Sr., 106.5; east-west, Marianne Riendfleisch and Dorothy Hensen, 129.5 (possible 216).

B & P Amherst Friday morning -- North-south, Ann Edwards and Claire Gareleck, 133.5; Catherine Capen and Mary Pat Cerrone, 116, possible 216; east-west, Doreen Scott and Vidi Vaidhyanathan, 141; Donald Vincent and Joseph Saul, 131, possible 216.

B & P Four Seasons Monday morning -- North-south, Alfred Haber and George Bills, 134.5; Mary Pat Cerrone and Sally Houseman, 107, possible 216; east-west, Jean Burgoine and Richard Czarnecki, 134.5; Rosemary Richert and Evelyn Kina, 98.5, possible 216.

Bridge Centre Monday morning -- Laura Bylebyl and Frances T. Kuhn, 85; Philip S. Thomas and Betty Dorio, 79.8.

Bridge Centre Monday evening -- North-south, Ethel Corbett and Jutta Lewkowicz, 19; Celia Calabrese and Joan R. Sherry, 19; east-west, Marie Hayes and Alice Crowley, 21. North-south, Betty Rubins and Audrey M. Paplow, 124; east-west, Bernie Neuhart and Bruce Bronstein, 140.5; Shirley M. Lyth and Margaret Trott, 115.5.

Bridge Centre Tuesday morning -- Eileen Karnofsky and Lois Lansky, 30.5; Albert Bernhardt and Beverly Bernhardt, 28; Albert and Beverly Bernhardt, 28.

Bridge Centre Tuesday evening -- North-south, Mary G. McKenna and Joan R. Rose, 151.5; east-west, John R. Kilmer and Alan Greer, 160.88.

Bridge Centre Wednesday morning -- North-south, Karl Anderson and Dorothy Boyd, 126.5; east-west, Elizabeth M. Ostolski and Judith Fischer, 132.5.

Bridge Centre Wednesday evening -- Joan Goldfarb and William Elgar, 40.82; Betty Dorio and Shirley M. Lyth, 38.5; Betty Rubins and Ann Coughlin, 38.33. Steve Shaye and Philip S. Thomas, 83.3; John R. Kilmer and Gerald Fried, 75.2.

Bridge Centre Thursday morning -- Betty Bronstein and Daniel Foley, 57; Alfred Haber and Doreen Scott, 49.5; Betty Dorio and Selma LeVine, 48; Chester Fell and Mary Carr, 43.

Bridge Centre Thursday evening -- North-south, Collette and Jim Sangster, 68.5; east-west, Elbert Hargesheimer and Christine T. Urbanek, 84.5; Mary Pat Cerrone and William Schlaerth, 61.5; Miriam Davidson and June Buxton, 61.5; William Schneidau and Betty Rubins, 54.5.

Bridge Centre Friday morning -- Celia Calabrese and Joan R. Sherry, 10.5; Harriet Fox and David Burns, 10. Stanley R. Kozlowski and Frank Tripi, 49; Judith Fischer and Betty Dorio, 48.5.

Bridge Centre Saturday afternoon -- North-south, Mary Dowd and Renzo Renzoni, 116.5; east-west, Stanley R. Kozlowski and Frank Tripi, 114.19.

Bridge Centre Saturday evening -- Gerald and Peggy Fried, 34.5; Alice Lind and Robert P. Olin, 28.5.

Bridge Centre Sunday afternoon -- North-south, Ellie Machado and Anne C. Lee, 98.09; east-west, Carol Ehinger and Elizabeth C. Lawrence, 116.92; Betty Flood and Ethel Corbett, 76.49. Betty Flood and Ethel Corbett, 40; Alice Crowley and Nila Gnam, ; tie, Mary Ellen State and B. Ruth Hoath, 34.5.

Bridge Centre Monday morning -- Betty Bronstein and Betty Fudeman, 39.50; Shirley Weintraub and Stanley Kozlowski, 34.50

Bridge Centre Monday evening -- North-south Ed Borosky and Sarla Purohit, 17.50; East-west, Marie Hayes and Alice Crowley. 20.50. North-south Joyce Kindt adn Jacqueline Solomon, 56.50; East-west June Buxton adn Miriam Davidson, 61.50

Bridge Centre Tuesday evening -- James Reineck and Philip Thomas, 17;Elbert Hargesheirmer and Kevin Gervase, 14.

Bridge Centre Wednesday morning -- North-south Richard Czarnecki and Judy Graf 123.75; East-west Betty Bronstein and Gisela Grwon, 116.5.

Bridge Centre Wednesday evening -- section A: Joyce Kindt and Anne O'Connor, 52.5; Mary Ann Byers and Nancy Acara, 45.5; section B: Mary Ann Byers and Nancy Acara, 45.5; North-south Howard Foster and Andrew Holt, 132.5; Margaret Klamp and Marcia Freed, 113.06.

Bridge Centre Thursday morning -- Louise Mink and Alfred Haber, 32.5; Shirley Weintraub and Slema LeVine, 29.

Bridge Centre Thursday evening -- A:North-south William Schneidau and Mary Ann Byers, 70.5; East-west Linda Vassaloo and Robert Fellman, 74.50. B: North-south William Schneidau and Mary Ann Byers, 70.5; Rubin Partel and Eva Schmidt, 55.5.

Bridge Centre Friday morning -- 1/3 Harriett Fox and Alice Crwoley, 11; 1/3 Ed Borosky and Joan Sherry, 11; 1/3 Betty Flood and Ethel Corbett, 11. Elizabeth Ostolski adn Trudy Manaber, 50.5; Frank Tripi and Betty Fudeman, 48.

Bridge Centre Saturday evening -- Stanley Kozlowski and Emily Gilbert, 15; Robert Olin and Alice Lind, 14.

Buffalo Whist Club -- North-south, Jay Levy and John Kilmer, 194; Joan Rose and Claire Chodorow, 194; east-west, Sid Warrer and Ed Lewan, 181.5; possible 312.

Delaware Wednesday evening -- North-south, Ceil Kennedy and Richard Siggelkow, 134.5' east-west, Eleanor Barrett and Anita Ferrell, 126; possible 216.

Duplicate Bridge -- first, Pauline Lewis and Betty Bronstein, 47; second Eileen Karnofsky and Lillian Palanker, 44 (possible 72).

East Aurora Wednesday -- Lillian Gotshall and Norma Williams, 58.5; Colleen and Merton Haynes, 56.5, possible 96.

Friday Dupliclub -- North-south Mildred Kramer and Pat Wolf, 54; Pauline Canne and La Verne Jenkins 54 (tied); East-west Rita Cody and Mary Veronica Woney, 60.5 (possible 100).

Gibson Tuesday afternoon -- Howell. Alice Lind and JUlia Fisher, 59; Mary Dowd and Renzo Renzoni, 58.5.

Hamburg Community Thursday -- North-south, John Bielinski and Andrew Holt, 96; east-west, Dorothy Shorts and Roseann Stoklosa, 95.

Lockport Duplicate Tuesday evening -- North-south, Jean Hays and Totchie Capen, 119.5; Sandy Lechner and Irene Seefeldt, 111; east-west, John Lewis and John Valentine, 134; Dan and Elve Johnston, 118, possible 216.

Lord Amherst Duplicate Wednesday -- North-south, Jackie Solomon and Marianne Rindfleisch, 107.5; east-west, Dorothy Hensen and Bill Schlaerth, 97.5.

Lord Amherst Duplicate Club -- North-south Olga Lockwood and Audrey Paplow, 110.5 (possible 168); East-west Anne Bartels and Marge Schomers, 105 (possible 168).

Westwood Country Club -- Tom Lippes and Stan Kozlowski, 67; Judy Graf and Betty Bronstein, 56, possible 100.