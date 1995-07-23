Keep your cool

Need a refresher course on dressing cool on hot days? The key is to lighten up -- not only with fabrics and colors, but also with fragrance and accessories. Here are some hints on how to survive a heat wave in style:

Select lightweight, loosely woven fabrics such as cotton, linen and seersucker. If you like rayon or silk, wear loose-fitting styles so that air can circulate. This season's flouncy dresses are a good example.

Avoid using spray starches or fabric softeners on clothing during the summertime. Fabrics need to breathe.

Avoid binding waistbands. Even elastic waistbands can feel too constricting during hot weather. Choose drawstring closures, or opt for a style that does not define the waist, such as a chemise or tank dress. Similarly, bag the thick leather belt -- even if it means substituting it with a fabric belt or scarf.

Choose open necklines, as well as short sleeves or sleeveless styles.

Tie long hair back or pull it up to expose the neck.

Don't overdo accessories. A single bangle or long pendant dangling from a chain will do it in hot weather.

Light colors look and feel cooler than dark colors. Save your blacks, fire-engine reds and intense yellows for cooler days.

Avoid shoes that are closed in; sandals or shoes with straps or cutouts will feel cooler.