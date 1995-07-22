FARMERS BACKED IN MANURE ISSUE

All 17 Erie County legislators went on record this week on the side of farmers who return manure as fertilizer to their fields.

The Legislature called on Congress to exempt dairy and livestock farmers from proposed federal Clean Water Reauthorization.

Laws should allow returning natural nutrients to the land, the legislators said.

The expression of support results from the trials of the co-owners of a 1,300-cow Wyoming County farm convicted in a Clean Water Act case that went all the way to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Southview Farms of Castile was found guilty of five Clean Water Act violations at its first trial in 1993. Five nearby families complained that liquid from farm manure reached the Genesee River.