U.S. OKS MERGER OF BREAD MAKERS
The Justice Department approved the merger of the nation's largest and third-largest makers of white bread after they agreed Thursday to sell off one brand to a competitor in each of five regional markets.
The maker of Wonder bread, Continental Baking Co., the nation's No. 1 wholesale baker, is being bought by Interstate Bakeries Corp., the No. 3 and producer of such popular brands as Weber's, Sunbeam and Butternut.
Continental operates a Wonder bread plant in Buffalo.
The companies agreed to the regional divestitures in a settlement with the department's antitrust division. The government said the arrangement would prevent higher prices for white bread in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Milwaukee and central Illinois.
Share this article