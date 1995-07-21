U.S. OKS MERGER OF BREAD MAKERS

The Justice Department approved the merger of the nation's largest and third-largest makers of white bread after they agreed Thursday to sell off one brand to a competitor in each of five regional markets.

The maker of Wonder bread, Continental Baking Co., the nation's No. 1 wholesale baker, is being bought by Interstate Bakeries Corp., the No. 3 and producer of such popular brands as Weber's, Sunbeam and Butternut.

Continental operates a Wonder bread plant in Buffalo.

The companies agreed to the regional divestitures in a settlement with the department's antitrust division. The government said the arrangement would prevent higher prices for white bread in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Milwaukee and central Illinois.