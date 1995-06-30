LAWYER ASSAILS POSSIBILITY OF PRISON FOR ABORTION FOE

An attorney for a pro-life advocate convicted of violating a judge's order lashed out Thursday at federal prosecutors and the legal system.

Eva Boldt, 68, of Cheektowaga, faces a possible prison sentence because she spoke her mind about abortion during some 1994 demonstrations at a Main Street abortion clinic, said Daniel S. Drury.

"It's a sad commentary that this 68-year-old woman, a grandmother with no criminal record, could be going to federal prison, when all she was doing was exercising her right to free speech," Drury said.

Mrs. Boldt and Phyllis Walker, 48, of Colden, Wednesday became the first two people convicted by a jury of violating U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara's order restricting the conduct of anti-abortion demonstrations in Western New York.

The order, in the form of a preliminary injunction against abortion protesters, went into effect in 1992.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Campana said the women were convicted of contempt of Arcara's order because of their conduct outside the clinic in May, June and July 1994.

Both women were convicted of giving "sidewalk counseling" to patients who asked them to stop, and Mrs. Boldt also was convicted of demonstrating less than 15 feet from the clinic door.

"Testimony showed she violated the judge's order by standing with her foot in the vestibule, yelling to people inside, 'Don't kill your babies,' " Campana said. "She was much closer than the prescribed 15 feet."

Drury said Mrs. Boldt took the stand during a three-day trial, denying the allegations.

"It all comes down to this -- she spoke too loudly and out of turn," Drury said.

"She could be sent to prison because she disagreed with a judge's preliminary injunction, when an appeal of that injunction is pending."

U.S. District Judge John T. Elfvin, who presided over the trial, has wide latitude in sentencing, but Drury said it is his understanding that the women could get up to four years.

U.S. Attorney Patrick H. NeMoyer said his office was only doing its job when it prosecuted the women on criminal contempt charges.

"I think the verdict sends a message to people on both sides of the abortion issue that a judge's order is not something to be trifled with," NeMoyer said. "From my understanding, the jury only deliberated about 45 minutes.

"There was a belief that a court order had been violated, and the judge asked us to investigate. That's how we got into this case. We aren't trying to prevent anyone from engaging in a lawful demonstration, on either side of the abortion issue."