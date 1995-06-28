CORN FIELD REZONING IS REJECTED

The Boston Planning Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to recommend that the Boston Town Board not rezone a corn field on Deanna Drive for 73 "manufactured" homes.

Boston Hills Homes and Estates, which already has 93 units two parcels away on Boston State Road, will have an opportunity to argue its case again when the Town Board holds a public hearing Aug. 15.

The vote drew applause from a majority of the 48 residents at the meeting, but it was a disappointment to 15 of them who wore stickers that said: "Share the American Dream Without Prejudice."

The stigma of manufactured homes was discussed before the Planning Board by attorney A. Nicholas Falkides, whose parents, John and Katherine Falkides of Amherst, own Boston Hills Homes and Estates.

Urging the board to "undo the discrimination against my clients," he said that "the manufactured home today is light-years away from years ago, when it was known as a trailer home."

Falkides, who is counsel to the New York Manufactured Housing Association, said all the new one-family homes would be double-sided units, with a price tag between $60,000 and $70,000. Residents would pay for the homes through conventional home mortgages and rent the lots for $255 a month, to cover property taxes and garbage pickup.

The homes, with attached garages, would occupy 16 acres and be separated from 18 Mile Creek by an eight-acre buffer of natural foliage.

The motion to recommend against rezoning was made by board member Damian Wiktor, who said it would be inappropriate to the single-family homes in the surrounding area, inconsistent with the town master plan and "severely restrict development of remaining adjacent land."

Falkides retorted that the units would all be single-family houses and not infringe on the master plan or the adjacent property on Willow Drive.

The orderly meeting was in contrast to the May 23 session, when shouting between opponents and proponents of the project prompted board chairman William Boltz to summon three state troopers from the nearby Boston substation to maintain order.