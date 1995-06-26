'JIM GALIE LISTEN LINE' TAKES QUERIES, COMMENT
Democratic mayoral hopeful James C. Galie on Thursday made it possible for city voters to express their concerns to him personally through the "Jim Galie Listen Line," a Galie campaign official said.
To ask Galie questions or express concerns, all a voter has to do is to dial a 24-hour telephone line at 284-0699 and leave a message, the official said. Galie will attempt to respond personally to calls when such a request is made, the official said.
Share this article