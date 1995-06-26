BROCKENSHIRE FACES SENTENCING IN 1991 SLAYING DISTRICT ATTORNEY SEEKS LIFE PRISON TERM BECAUSE OF PRIOR FELONY CONVICTIONS

Dennis Brockenshire is scheduled to return to Cattaraugus County Court today to learn if he will have to spend more time in jail for killing a man in 1991.

District Attorney Michael P. Nevins wants Brockenshire sentenced as a repeat felon, which would keep him in jail for life.

Last week a jury convicted Brockenshire, who acted as his own attorney, of criminally negligent homicide and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment in the death of Michael Johnson, killed Jan. 19, 1991, in a mobile home park near Lime Lake.

Brockenshire had been indicted on a charge of second-degree manslaughter, but the jury deliberated 15 hours over three days before returning the verdict on the lesser charge.

The shooting followed an argument between the two men. The shots were fired into Johnson's car as he drove away, striking him twice and narrowly missing a passenger.

In papers filed Friday with Judge Michael L. Nenno, Brockenshire said he wants the reckless endangerment misdemeanor convictions dismissed on grounds that they should be dropped or merged with the felony charge of criminally negligent homicide.

He also is asking the court to credit time he already has served in jail toward the his prison term. He has been confined more than 800 days.

In papers submitted to Nenno Friday, Nevins pointed to Brockenshire's prior felony convictions in Indiana for burglaries in 1982 and 1985 and convictions for drug and alcohol abuse in Michigan in the late 1970s. The convictions resulted in jail sentences.

Nevins pointed out that since 1980, Brockenshire has been out of jail for less than a year.

Nevins described Brockenshire's character as of "such an incorrigible nature that the public's interest would be served by having this recidivist serve an extended incarceration and that lifetime supervision is necessary."

In 1992, a jury convicted Brockenshire of second-degree murder in Johnson's death. The next year the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court dismissed the conviction because Brockenshire had not been present at a pretrial hearing.

In February 1994 he was reindicted, but Nenno threw out the indictment because a grand jury was not instructed that a justification defense could be used during a trial.

Brockenshire used that defense in his most recent trial, trying to convince the jury he was defending his home, girlfriend and her 8-year-old son from Johnson, who purportedly had sexually abused the boy.

Brockenshire was indicted a third time last June, and he was extradited from Alabama.