REUNION WILL SHOW THAT HOME ISN'T SAME MISSION OF RANDOLPH CHILDREN'S HOME CHANGES TO THERAPEUTIC PROGRAM

On July 9, 30 to 50 graying men and women are coming "home," to the place they spent their early years -- the Randolph Children's Home.

For many, the years at Randolph were a more secure and happier time than they experienced at their one-parent or no-parent homes.

It's not the same now. In the mid-1950s, Randolph Children's Home ceased being primarily a refuge for orphaned or unwanted children.

Now, the Randolph Home mainly houses up to 98 young people -- 7 to 17 years old -- who have severe behavioral problems. Some even have criminal records.

"Our therapeutic foster care program attempts to put these children on the right track," said Brad L. Sande, the home's spokesman.

"Children stay here for from a few months to more than a year, until our treatment goal is reached. Sometimes the hardest part of a child's stay here is when they have to leave."

He conceded that sometimes the treatment goals are not achieved.

But for the 30 or 50 who are coming back on July 9 for a reunion of those who lived there before 1943, the Randolph Children's Home helped them a great deal. Perhaps the best example is the former Beliles sisters who on July 1 will mark the 60th anniversary of their admission to the home.

That anniversary inspired the sisters to promote the reunion. The day will be dedicated to the memory of Harry C. Colwell, the Randolph superintendent between 1924 and 1943. He built a spirit among Randolph Home residents like the Beliles sisters that inspires them to burst out in song:

"I-I-E-Ikeus,

Nobody like us,

We are the kids from the Randolph Home,

Always a-winnin',

Always a-grinnin',

Always a-feelin',

Fine, fine fine..."

The sisters are Freda B. Shultis, 71, of Oneonta, a retired professor; Mary Havers, 70, of Olean, a retired Allegany Central school teacher; Anna Stocum, 67, of Olean, a cosmetologist; and Katherine Lamberson, 73, of Olean, who was unable to attend the reunion preview.

The sisters praised their late brother, George Beliles, who also was a resident of the home and went on to graduate from Fredonia State College and pursue a long music-teaching career.

"During the 1935-1941 period we lived there, the Randolph Children's Home gave us physical and emotional security, health, spirituality, intellectual curiosity, instrumental music instruction and the social graces," said Mrs. Shultis.

The home has changed since then.

"Our goals are different today," Sande said. "Our efforts aim to help the children gain control of their behavior. Their problems are more severe. A good many of our children never experienced responsible parenting. We start with damaged children."

Sande added that while the former Beliles children spent six years at Randolph, today's residents rarely stay more than one year.

For some, leaving becomes harder than arriving because of the associations they have made at the home, Sande said.

The former Beliles sisters would not recognize today's modern buildings and grounds. The old buildings all have been replaced.

Despite the best efforts to feed, clothe, protect, comfort and counsel them, several residents a month run away. No walls seal the 200-acre grounds, the 20-acre residential campus or the adjacent Randolph Academy where the children attend classes.

The Randolph Children's Home is one of scores in New York set up to care of dependent children. James W. Coder, the current superintendent, works with 120 staffers and a $5.5 million annual budget.

The home was founded in 1877 in this Cattaraugus County village by a former Sing Sing Prison chaplain who believed that caring for neglected children was wiser than housing them as adults.

Randolph's children generally show an 80-20 ratio of boys to girls. Lori Wile of Ellington, 40, supervises 16 boys aged 13 to 17.

"I'm their everything -- friend, monitor and counselor," she said. "Some boys are receptive, and some are not initially. Some older boys help the newer ones. That's nice to see."

The Randolph effort is directed toward preparing the children to return to the community. One way is involving the boys and girls in animal care programs and horseback riding, Sande said. Another way is placing older, more responsible teens in their own "apartments" and having them shop and cook for themselves.

"You never know that when released to their families, they may have another incident and be back on the street again," Sande said.

For the former Beliles sisters, the reunion will be a happy one, recalling with talk, song, meals and old photographs the days when they were "the kids from the Randolph Home."