A. SANDFORD KENYON JR. DIES; SPRINGVILLE GRIFFITH TEACHER

A memorial service for A. Sandford Kenyon Jr., a retired Springville Griffith Institute and Central School math teacher, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 591 E. Main St., Springville. Burial will be at Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery, Hamburg.

Kenyon, 83, died Thursday (June 22, 1995) in Our Lady of Victory Hospital. He had been a resident of Hamburg Health Care Center since April 1993.

A Buffalo native, Kenyon attended schools in Chicopee, Mass., Muncie, Ind., and Hamburg, where he graduated from high school in 1930. After attending Hobart College for one year, he continued his education at Buffalo Collegiate Center while working for the Larkin Co. He transferred to Buffalo State Teachers College in 1937 and graduated in 1940.

He began his teaching career in Blossom. Kenyon served with the Army in Europe in World War II, attaining the rank of corporal in the 255th Infantry, 63rd Division. He later continued in the Army Reserve, retiring as a chief warrant officer in 1971. After discharge from active service in 1946, he taught mathematics in Springville until he retired in 1978.

He received his master's degree in education from the University of Buffalo in 1950 and continued graduate study throughout his life to keep abreast of current educational practices.

Among Kenyon's awards and honors were special recognition by the community upon the completion of 50 years in scouting. He remained active in scouting until he was taken ill in 1993. He was named teacher of the year in 1972-73 and was awarded American Legion community service award in 1986. The Lions Club International Foundation named Kenyon a Melvin James Fellow in 1993, which is the group's highest honor. He was twice commander of the local American Legion Post and was a member of the Erie County American Legion Honor Guard for several years.

He took an active role in the reopening of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and served on the advisory council and as a warden for several years. In school, he was an active member of the Teachers Association, serving as president, and acted as a delegate to both state and national Teachers Associations. He was also active in the New York State Mathematics Teachers Association.

He was the husband of the former Esther F. Gent.

Other survivors include two sons, Alfred S. of Fairfield, Ohio, and Donald R. of Evanston, Ill.; a sister, Katharine McCourt of Stuart, Fla.; and four grandchildren.

[Clary].