AS THE FOURTH APPROACHES, KEEP DRINKING AT BAY

The upcoming Fourth of July celebration offers an ideal time to talk about freedom. We may not often consider some freedoms -- the freedoms to travel safe from the threat of alcohol and other drug-impaired driving; freedom from the threat of a violent, life-threatening traffic crash; and freedom from fear of resulting serious injury or even death.

These freedoms may be ones we take for granted. But for the more than 16,000 Americans who are killed each year in alcohol-related traffic crashes, they are freedoms destroyed. And for the more than 950,000 who are injured each year, maybe permanently, they are freedoms denied.

One of the most effective ways to protect people from the dangers of impaired driving is the use of sobriety checkpoints. Sobriety checkpoints help the police detect and deter impaired drivers and present only a minimal delay to travelers, while they help raise awareness of enforcement of DWI/DUI laws.

One of the best protections against death or injury in an alcohol- or other drug-related crash is safety-belt use. Sobriety checkpoints also provide a highly effective opportunity for police to remind travelers to "buckle up."

GLORIA LONG

Chapter President

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Buffalo