$1.38 MILLION GRANT TO HIKE POLICE PRESENCE

The U.S. Justice Department today awarded Buffalo a $1.38 million grant to hire 14 new police clerks and add computers to almost all of its police cars.

Buffalo Police Commissioner R. Gil Kerlikowske said the grant will have the same impact as adding 66 new officers to the city's streets.

Of that total, the hiring of the additional civilian report technicians will free 15 officers for street duty.

In addition, by adding the "mobile data terminals" to squad cars, officers won't have to return to their precincts to file reports. The Police Department calculates that the time savings the computers will produce would have the same impact as hiring 51.18 new officers.

Kerlikowske said the grant, combined with the hiring of several other new report technicians with city funds, will make up for the 72-officer loss projected under the city's budget. Those positions are scheduled to be eliminated through attrition.

"This grant takes us at least into the 1990s in terms of technology," Kerlikowske said. "The most important thing to understand is that the Police Department is becoming much more efficient in delivering protection to the city."

Rep. Jack F. Quinn, R-Hamburg, and Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, announced the grant this morning.

The Justice Department awarded the grant under its "COPS-MORE" program. "MORE" stands for "Making Officer Deployment Effective." The program is part of President Clinton's plan to get 100,000 more police officers on to the streets with the aid of federal funds.

The grant stems from efforts by Quinn, Mayor Masiello, and other big-city mayors to change the 1994 crime bill to allow police departments to use federal grants for technology and civilian hiring as well as for police officers.

Kerlikowske has long maintained that the Buffalo Police Department's problem is not a lack of manpower but a poorly deployed force that needs to get more officers out from behind desks and into squad cars. He said today's grant will help do just that.

The mobile data terminals, which many police departments have been using for years, will be particularly helpful, Kerlikowske said. In addition to cutting down on return trips to the precinct houses, the terminals will reduce the amount of time officers have to spend on radio transmissions.

The federal grant requires a city match of $476,000. Kerlikowske said that will be funded in part through proceeds from asset seizures.

This is the second major police grant awarded to Buffalo in the past 18 months. In late 1993, the Justice Department gave the city $2 million to hire 27 more officers.