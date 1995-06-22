SPANISH REPORTER SEEKING DIRT ON PRINCE IS ARRESTED

A Spanish gossip reporter -- who admitted he came here to dig up dirt on a Manhattan woman and Crown Prince Felipe of Spain -- has been arrested for allegedly illegally listening to her telephone conversations.

Carlos H. Arriaza Sanchez, 23, who works for the Madrid gossip magazine Hola, told investigators that eavesdropping was a common journalistic practice in his country.

"It may be common there but it sure isn't legal here," said Gerald McKelvey, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau.

Arriaza said he came to New York to try to "develop information" about the unidentified woman, said to be a college student and friend of the heir to the Spanish throne.

Also arrested with Arriaza Monday were two Miami private investigators. They were charged with eavesdropping and possession of eavesdropping devices.