ZHIRINOVSKY GRABS SPOTLIGHT IN TV TALK-SHOW BATTLE

Russian far-right leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky clawed his way back into the headlines Tuesday, scuffling with a top talk show host and throwing orange juice into the face of a fellow guest during a live broadcast.

Nizhny Novgorod regional governor Boris Nemtsov, whom Zhirinovsky had called a "scum bag" and "bastard," replied by pouring his fruit juice over Zhirinovsky on the program, "One on One," that aired Sunday and Monday.

Nemtsov, much admired by the Western economists Zhirinovsky despises, produced a copy of Playboy magazine and suggested Zhirinovsky had contracted syphilis through sleeping with some of the 200 conquests he had boasted of in an interview with the magazine.

"We can cure you. We have two simple injections," Nemtsov said. Zhirinovsky rose to his feet with cries of "bastard" and "scum bag" and talk show host Alexander Lyubimov tried to restore calm.

Nemtsov told Postfactum news agency that Lyubimov punched Zhirinovsky. The journalist declined to comment.