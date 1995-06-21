GAINESVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH GROWING MARIJUANA

A 23-year-old Shearing Road resident Tuesday was charged with growing marijuana and related

charges.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department in conjunction with the Southern Tier Drug Task Force arrested John A. Barber, 23, of 5015 Shearing Road on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawfully growing marijuana, criminally using drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of

stolen property.

The Southern Tier Drug Task Force Tuesday morning executed a warrant at the Barber residence. Officers discovered "manicured marijuana," growing marijuana plants, drug-distributing paraphernalia and unidentified stolen property, authorities said. The officers also seized nearly $800 in cash.

Barber will be arraigned in Gainesville Town Court.