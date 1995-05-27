NIAGARA MODIFIES AUCTION SYSTEM

Niagara County Treasurer David S. Broderick said Friday that he no longer would use the services of auctioneer Benjamin Weld when selling property on which there has been foreclosure for non-payment of taxes.

Complying with a state recommendation, Broderick said he would retain licensed real estate salespeople to help him at future property auctions. Weld, who had been helping Broderick at county auctions for several years, has no real estate license.

Broderick said the state attorney general's office told him that he should retain a licensed person for that work. "We've already corrected the problem. Two county legislators with real estate licenses have volunteered to assist me," he said. The legislators are Shirley Gregory Urtel, R-Wilson, and John F. Collins, R-Lockport.