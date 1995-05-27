ITALIANS UPDATE CATECHISM TO INCLUDE 'CURRENT' SINS

Three years after Pope John Paul II approved the first overhaul of the Church's catechism in four centuries, Italian Catholics have a new primer on morality, updated to cover such "current" sins as corruption.

The Italian bishops conference this week unveiled the catechism, for use in parishes and religion classes. Since the overhaul passed the pope's muster, bishops' conferences around the world have been working out adaptations in local languages and in tune with local situations.

In presenting the work, the Italian bishops noted that the traditional sins for Catholics are still there -- including adultery, lying and other tenets of the Ten Commandments. But they pointed out that the Church's teaching also covers ills particularly plaguing Italian society.

Those problems include corruption by public officials and politicians, arbitrary jailing, tax evasion and pollution, the bishops said.