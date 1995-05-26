LACK OF WINNER PUTS JACKPOT AT $6 MILLION

There were no first-prize winning tickets sold for Wednesday night's Lotto drawing, so the jackpot for Saturday's drawing will be $6 million, state lottery division officials said Thursday.

The winning Lotto numbers drawn Wednesday were: 10, 11, 22, 24, 28 and 46. The supplementary number was 40.

There were 89 second-prize winners, who matched five numbers for $2,036.50 each; 6,120 third-prize winners, who matched four numbers for $75 each; and 7,343 fourth-prize winners, who matched three numbers plus the supplementary number for $24.50 each.