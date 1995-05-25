SHERIFF'S GROUP MAKES NEW OFFER

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Employees Association has given the county a new contract offer.Jerald Campese, association president, said the county requested a new proposal so Tuesday's scheduled fact-finding session was postponed. No new date was set.

The two sides declared an impasse late last year but began talking again with the state Public Employment Relations Board mediator. Both sides expressed optimism that an agreement may be reached soon. The association, which represents about 100 Sheriff's Department employees, has been without a contract for more than a year.