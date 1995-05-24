SEVENSON SEES STRONG GROWTH THROUGH 1990S

Sevenson Environmental Services Inc. will grow between 10 percent and 15 percent each year for the remainder of 1990s, its president said Tuesday.

Michael A. Elia, speaking to shareholders during the annual meeting here, predicted robust growth for the hazardous waste cleanup firm. He said the climate has changed from testing and assessments to remediation, which is Sevenson's strength.

Future growth also won't be stymied by federal government changes because most of Sevenson's work comes from the private sector, he said.

"Nineteen ninety-four was Sevenson's most successful year, and 1995 will be another outstanding year," Elia told about a dozen people, attending the meeting at the Comfort Inn-The Pointe.

Last month, the company reported that its first-quarter profits soared more than sixfold as warm weather and a healthy backlog of orders allowed it to work virtually uninterrupted during the winter.

Net income for the quarter was $1.46 million, or 23 cents per share, on sales of $19.9 million. A year earlier, the company earned $234,000, or 4 cents per share, on revenues of $9.5 million.

Elia predicted a similar performance for the remainder of the year. Sevenson currently has a backlog of $58 million and is winning new orders because of an enhanced reputation, Elia said.

Sevenson is looking better every day, he said, as the competition "falls on its face." He recounted how some rivals have finished cleanup projects behind schedule and over budget, while others have been fired by dissatisfied customers.

Sevenson executives now say they are seeing fewer companies bidding on the remediation contracts they are pursuing.

"Our services our in more demand today. Our reputation will be the thrust of our success in the future," Elia said.

The 43-year-old president and chief executive officer credited Sevenson's success to employee skills and to virtually no turnover. About 200 people currently work for the firm.

Sevenson's roots in the construction industry also have helped it in the field of hazardous waste cleanup.

Last year, the company's profits rose by 33 percent to a record $9 million, or $1.42 per share, as revenues increased by 12 percent to $77.7 million. Also last year, the company paid its first dividend.