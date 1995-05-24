ART AND MUSIC NOTES

Six artists will show in a group exhibit at the Nina Freudenheim Gallery, 300 Delaware Ave., beginning with an opening Thursday evening from 6 to 8. Buffalo artist James Nelson will show large drawings and smaller pieces that relate to his recent installation at the gallery. Steve Keister's contribution will consist of small constructed sculptures sometimes suspended from ceiling and walls. Sean Scherer, as Keister does in his sculpture, draws upon the constructivist tradition in five new collages. Scott Richter's work on paper keys on the German word "Abgeschiedenheit," which refers to that moment when a person crosses over from the material world to a life of mysticism. Peter Stephens, in works on paper, continues his postmodern revisions of 19th century pictorial photography. And in the Upstairs Gallery, Charles LaBelle will show sculpture made from such unusual material as throw pillows and pins. The exhibit continues on view through June 28.

"In Western New York," the 10th biennial invitational of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, begins with an opening Friday from 8:30 to 11 p.m. at the gallery. The exhibit of the work of 12 artists remains on view through July 9.

"Cubes and Spheres," new work by Richard Rockford, continues at Art Dialogue Gallery, One Linwood Ave., through June 17. Rockford's elaborate constructions employ antique printer's type made of wood and metal.

Exhibit of works by students and their teachers, sponsored by the New York State Art Teachers Association, opens Thursday with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at Niagara County Community College Art Gallery, 3111 Saunders Road, Sanborn. The exhibit remains on view through June 7.

"Passages," work by 1982B.F.A. graduates of Daemen College, continues with an exhibit of work by David Cinquino, Timothy McAninch and Kelly Sullivan. The exhibit begins with a reception Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fanette Goldman/Carolyn Greenfield Art Gallery on the college campus, 4380 Main St., Amherst. Music is by the Talking Drum Percussion Ensemble, led by Jamie Kubala, also a member of the Class of 1982. The exhibit remains on view through Aug. 12.

"Red Vertical," a site-specific architectural installation by Simon Unger at the UB Art Gallery, Center for the Arts, North Campus, has been extended through Dec. 31. Also, a rotating exhibit of work from the UB art collection will open next Wednesday. It will continue on view through September.

Works by Lee Hoffman and Cherlyn Sedak, both members of the Kenmore Art Society, will go on view Saturday at the Schofield Residence, 3333 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. The exhibit continues through July 28.

Lancaster-Depew Twin Village Art Society members Alice Dombrowalski, Ceil Lukowski and Mary Gambon are showing works in the Indian Head Cafe, Central Avenue, Lancaster. The display will remain on view through June.

"Library Services to People With Disabilities," an exhibit sponsored by the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library system, will open Friday in Central Library, Lafayette Square. In conjunction with the exhibit, a demonstration day featuring special library services for the disabled will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 1. The exhibit will continue through June 30.[ [

"Barbershoppers Go West" is the title for the 54th annual show by the Warsaw, N. Y. Chapter of S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A., to be held at 8 p.m. Saturday in Warsaw High School. Featured guest artists will be "Chordiac Arrest," a Chicago group which sings songs poking fun at the medical profession while wearing green surgical scrubs, and the Batavia women's group called "The Crossroads of Harmony."

Chorus from Kirchheim an der Weinstrasse, Germany and Buffalo's Bavarian Singers will give a joint concert in Club Lorelei, Route 20, Hamburg, at 8 p.m. Saturday. In addition, the Kirchheim Chorus will sing at a German-language Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday in Blessed Sacrament Church, Wendel Avenue, Kenmore.

Soprano Maria Fortuna, a Niagara Falls native who has many fine international opera credits, will join bass-baritone Deal Ely in a special benefit performance for Skating Association for the Blind and Handicapped at 2 p.m. Sunday in a private home in Lewiston. For information on contribution levels call Sue Ackerman, 883-9728.

Lighthouse Inter-Denominational Choir celebrates its 15th anniversary with a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in Faith Bible Tabernacle, 391 Edison Ave. Special guests will be Willie G. Hall Memorial Choir, the Hall Sisters and Children of Inspiration.