WITH CHUNG GONE, CBS STILL HAS SAME OLD RATHER PROBLEM

I was shocked Sunday morning while watching Channel 4's "Wake Up," which is a terrific idea for viewers wanting news early Sunday even though we have to endure the bland happy talk between co-anchors Chuck Gurney and Lorey Shultz.

There was Gurney on Sunday discussing Connie Chung's removal from "The CBS Evening News" and Dan Rather's becoming a solo anchor again.

Oh, the decision wasn't surprising. It has been rumored for months, starting with Chung's embarrassing "just between you and me" interview with Newt Gingrich's mother.

I was shocked that Gurney said he was "shocked." I couldn't believe that anyone in the television business could be shocked by something this inevitable.

I was also shocked to read in Sunday's newspaper that Rather had told the Associated Press that he had not been told of Chung's departure. Yeah, right. If all the books written about CBS News prove anything, it is that such public pronouncements are usually public relations cover-ups.

As I said in January, the Gingrich incident was strike three for Chung, because she hurt herself with the one constituency she had on her side -- the public that made her so popular. I said back then that Rather "might be able to use the latest incident to lobby to get her off his broadcast."

My best guess is that that's exactly what happened.

CBS tried to rehabilitate Chung's image, most notably by sending her to Oklahoma City last month to cover the bombing. However, that reportedly peeved Rather and put CBS in the embarrassing position of seeming to worry about anchor assignments more than the victims.

It was the final straw for Chung, who has been at the wrong place at the wrong time since she joined Rather two years ago. She was put alongside Rather to humanize him at a time CBS needed something to satisfy affiliates who were disenchanted with him. And the teaming was the kind of move that local television executives could understand. It was a classic local-TV answer to get ratings -- pair a man and a woman.

Chung was forced on Rather, who knew that there isn't enough time in a national newscast for two anchors. In my review of their first newscast together, I wrote, "If the premiere showed anything, it is that an evening newscast doesn't really need two anchors."

A consummate politician, Rather also realized that he wasn't strong enough at the time to fight off Chung, so he publicly accepted the move. Then Chung foolishly concentrated on lightweight, high-profile stories like the Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan incident. She became an industry joke, being nicknamed "Conya" by influential television columnist Tom Shales of the Washington Post.

Some of the problems weren't of Chung's making. "The CBS Evening News" has slipped into third place in the ratings partly because the network has lost some key stations to Fox, lost the National Football League as a promotional platform and because its prime-time schedule has faltered. That is even hurting CBS' one great asset, Chung pal David Letterman.

But after a harmless remark she made to rescue workers in Oklahoma City was unfairly depicted as an insult to them, CBS concluded that Chung was beyond rehabilitation.

I suspect she'll end up back at NBC, where former CBS executive Andrew Lack is running the news division. With three "Dateline" shows weekly, Lack surely could find a place for Chung. Failing that, Chung could follow the path of her husband, Maury Povich, and start a talk show.

As for Rather, he is in his early 60s and has rejoined the all-boys network that anchors the evening news. He will get a few years to rehabilitate the ratings and his affiliate relationships.

But CBS News has the same problem it had when it made Chung co-anchor: Rather is the least popular network news anchor, and CBS doesn't have anyone on its staff capable of replacing him.

Several proposed marriages went off without anyone hitched in season finales, making viewers wonder: Whatever happened to romance? They don't go down the aisle, but Joe (Tim Daly) and Helen (Crystal Bernard) get married on tonight's amusing episode of the broad comedy "Wings" (8 o'clock, Channel 2).

The episode gives the term "bathroom humor" a new meaning and sets the record for the number of "MacGyver" jokes in a sitcom. The entire cast is used well, and the only moment that threatens to be sentimental thankfully rings false when it ends with a silly critique from an unusually dressed third party.

Rating: 4 stars out of 5.