HEIRESS' EX-BUTLER OUSTED FROM ESTATE ROLE

A judge has removed Doris Duke's butler as executor of the late heiress' $1.2 billion estate, saying the man was spending her fortune on a lavish lifestyle.

Manhattan Surrogate Eve Preminger did not immediately rule on whether Bernard Lafferty, 45, had a hand in the tobacco heiress' death at age 80 in 1993.

Lafferty, who has a sixth-grade education and is an admitted alcoholic, "continues to expend estate funds to establish a profligate lifestyle," the judge said in her ruling Monday. She said Lafferty uses Ms. Duke's homes as his own and lives and travels luxuriously, "largely at estate expense."

The co-executor, U.S. Trust Co., was also removed for failing to rein in Lafferty's spending.

The will is being challenged by Harry Demopoulos, who was Ms. Duke's doctor and had been named co-executor in a previous will. Chandi Heffner, adopted by Ms. Duke when Ms. Heffner was 35, has dropped her challenges to the will and settled with the estate for some $65 million.

Ms. Duke, daughter of the American Tobacco Co. founder, gave Lafferty $5 million as a co-executor's fee, $500,000 a year for life and nearly total control over the rest of the estate. She also left $1 billion to charity.