MANDELA UNHURT AS GUNMAN FIRES SHOTS AT MASS FUNERAL

A gunman fired shots into the air Saturday just 20 yards from President Nelson Mandela, who was leading a mass funeral for massacre victims. Mandela was not hurt and was not the target, aides said.

The gunman apparently fired the shots to defend a man wrongly identified by mourners as taking part in the slaughter of 11 people in KwaZulu-Natal province May 9, witnesses and African National Congress officials said.

Bodyguards shielded the 76-year-old Mandela as the shots rang out near the podium where he stood. It was not immediately known whether anyone was hit or what happened to the gunman.

The man he apparently sought to protect had been beaten by people in the crowd of 5,000 mourners.