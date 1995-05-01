CATTARAUGUS HOUSING AGENCY CLOSES PROJECT FUNDING FOR RURAL AGING SERVICES PROGRAM IS A VICTIM OF STATE BUDGET CUTS

A Cattaraugus County agency that provides affordable housing to low- and moderate-income persons has shut down a third of its operation because of state budget cuts.

The Cattaraugus Preservation Corp.'s board announced Friday it decided to close the agency's Rural Aging Services Project, which has been in operation since 1983.

Funding for the project came primarily from the state Division of Housing, which informed the agency last fall that the funding for the Rural Aging Services Project would be eliminated in 1995.

"It's (the project funding) about a third of the agency's total budget," said Executive Director Blair W. Sebastian. "It does put a crimp on how much the agency can do."

Sebastian said the agency received about $30,000 annually to operate the Rural Aging Services Project.

When the project began in 1983, its objective was to evaluate the housing needs of Cattaraugus County's low-income senior citizens and to design and develop programs to meet their needs.

Among the project's accomplishments were the development of Ellicottville Terrace, a 40-unit rental project, as well as similar 24-unit rental projects in Delevan, Randolph, Franklinville and Little Valley.

Later, the agency focused on trying to help senior citizens stay in their homes by packaging loan and grant applications to secure money to make necessary repairs to their homes.

In 1994, the Cattaraugus Preservation Corp., working with Cattaraugus County, secured $135,000 in federal funds to help 10 to 12 low-income elderly homeowners make more substantial repairs to their homes. This effort is expected to continue until later this summer.

Because of the budget cuts, Willow Ford, the program assistant for the Rural Aging Services Project, has been laid off.

"We still know of a large number of elderly households with serious housing needs," Sebastian said. "Unfortunately, a general decline in program funding at all levels of government makes projects like (the Rural Aging Services Project) nearly impossible to support."

Sebastian is still bracing for the effects of Gov. Pataki's first state budget, which has not yet passed the State Legislature.

"If we take a further hit, we may lose more than 30 percent of our funding," he said.