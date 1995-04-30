AROUND & ABOUT

Muster staggers into final

Thomas Muster, dehydrated and barely able to stand up at the end, staggered to victory Saturday to reach the final of the Monte Carlo Open in Monaco against Boris Becker.

Muster, unbeaten on clay this year, held on for a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) victory over Italy's Andrea Gaudenzi. Becker beat Goran Ivanisevic, 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 6-1, to advance to his third Monte Carlo final.

Muster hasn't lost a final on clay since 1990 and is unbeaten in 21 matches on the surface this year. In all, he has won 25 titles on clay.

Becker has a chance for his first pro clay-court title after winning 43 titles on fast surfaces, including five Grand Slam victories.

Muster doesn't know if he will be able to come back for the final after he staggered through the second set.

He said he will let his coach and doctor decide if he can play today.

In Spain, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Iva Majoli of Croatia, the top two seeds, won semifinal matches in the Barcelona Outdoor WTA tournament.

Sanchez Vicario, playing in her hometown, defeated Amanda Coetzer of South Africa, 6-3, 6-3.

Majoli defeated Poland's Katarzyna Nowak, 6-3, 6-1.

Sanchez Vicario will be seeking her third title in a row today.

In Zagreb, Sabine Appelmans of Belgium moved to today's finals of the Croatia Open by upsetting second-seeded Irina Spirlea of Romania 7-5, 7-5. She will face Silke Meier of Germany, who defeated Sabina Szabova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-0, in just 43 minutes.

In Seoul, South Korea, Greg Rusedski of Canada defeated Kenneth Carlsen of Denmark, 6-4, 6-3 to reach today's final of the $203,000 KAL Cup.

Rusedski will face Lars Rehmann of Germany, who beat Bing Pan, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Peaks And Valleys holds on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Peaks And Valleys burst into the lead with an eighth of a mile to go and won the $113,100 Derby Trial -- or was that the Preakness Trial -- at Churchill Downs.

Peaks And Valleys survived a charge at the finish with second-place Our Gatsby closing hard on the leaders, Mr. Greely and Muhtafal, who finished 4-5.

Although the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, five in the Derby Trial field of seven 3-year-olds had designs on the May 20 Preakness, second in the Triple Crown series, as their next start. However, Peaks And Valleys might have been the only one that earned a trip, capturing the mile-long Derby Trial in 1:36 2/5 .

"I expected him to run a good race," Peaks And Valley's trainer, Jim Day, said. "Now we're considering the Preakness or the Illinois Derby (May 13)."

Ridden by Pat Day, Peaks And Valleys returned $7.20, $4 and $2.80.

Our Gatsby, ridden by Willie Martinez and trained by Donnie Von Hemel, returned $5.40 and $3.60, and Strategic Intent, another three lengths back, paid $4.60.

Meanwhile, trainer D. Wayne Lukas said sensational 3-year-old filly Serena's Song will run in the Derby.

"We're going to go ahead and run the filly in the Derby," Lukas said. "We're going to run her against the boys and give her a chance at immortality."

Conner pulls a switch

SAN DIEGO -- Team Dennis Conner will shelve Stars & Stripes in next week's America's Cup, opting instead to borrow a speedier boat from losing U.S. syndicate Pact 95, officials of the teams confirmed.

Pact 95 will help Conner's crew train with the new boat for the finals, which begin May 6 against New Zealand in a rematch of the 1988 final.

Abdujaparov wins stage

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Renowned sprinter Djamolidin Abdujaparov of Uzbekistan bolted to the front of a massive pack with 30 yards left to win the third stage of the Tour DuPont, while Italy's Andrea Peron retained his overall race lead.

Abdujaparov, 31, the three-time Tour de France sprinting titlist, claimed the 133-mile Richmond-to-Lynchburg road race in 6 hours, 2 minutes, 32 seconds. Massimo Strazzer of Italy was second, with Australian amateur Robbie McEwen third.