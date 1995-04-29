DON'T OVERPROTECT BAD DOCS WHY DID BURNS GET HIS LICENSE BACK AFTER JAIL?

PEOPLE who need medical help have little choice but to rely on the competence and integrity of the doctors attending to their ills. It's a sad fact of life that a handful of doctors do not merit that trust.

New York State has a history of being too soft-hearted in rooting out bad doctors. That's well demonstrated by the case of Dr. Bruce Burns of Eggertsville, who got his medical license reinstated in 1989 by the state Education Department after he served a year in prison on a conviction for health insurance fraud.

He had falsely billed for psychotherapy services that were not provided. That, by itself, shows a level of dishonesty unworthy of a profession as important to the public well-being as medicine. The Education Department, which let him back into practice, is no longer part of the doctor-discipline process. Fortunately.

Burns -- instead of walking the straight and narrow to justify his reinstatement -- is now in even hotter soup.

State Health Commissioner Barbara DeBuono has acted with proper agility by using her emergency powers to suspend Burns's license immediately on 37 counts summed up as moral unfitness, gross incompetence and fraud. Those emergency powers kick in when it is judged the doctor "represents an imminent danger to public health."

Burns is under investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on allegations that three of his patients died of drug overdoses based on his prescriptions. The state Health Department charges include allegations that he traded drugs for sex with as many as 10 women and that he gave patients either too much or the wrong kinds of medication when he knew they had addictions.

Burns apparently started practice here around 1980 after graduating from a Mexican medical school and serving several residencies out of state. The fraud case should have been enough to drum him out of the medical corps.

Because the drum didn't sound, there are now alleged misdeeds involving life and death, more important than fraudulently obtained money. That's shameful.