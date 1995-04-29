DOLLAR RALLIES AGAINST KEY CURRENCIES

The dollar rallied against most key currencies Friday in thin, choppy trading, bouncing back from early weakness to hit a three-week high vs. the Japanese yen and a two-week high vs. the German mark.

Money traders attributed the advance to growing perceptions that the U.S. economy could strengthen later this year, resilient belief that the government could coordinate an international action to bolster the dollar, and technical influences that forced many to purchase dollars.

The dollar fetched 84.20 yen in New York, up from 83.70 Thursday and its highest level since April 6. The dollar also was changing hands at 1.3869 marks, up from 1.3780 Thursday and the highest since April 13. The dollar traded as high as 1.3950 marks before settling back.

The dollar was helped further Friday by traders who had sold the dollar short, or bet the dollar would fall. When the dollar began rising instead they had to buy dollars to minimize their losses, which created a big run-up in the dollar's value late in the day.

Other late dollar rates in New York vs. Thursday: 1.1445 Swiss francs, up from 1.1365; 1.3560 Canadian dollars, down from 1.3623; 4.9205 French francs, up from 4.8790; and 1,675 lire, down from 1,702.

The British pound fetched $1.6115, down from $1.6165.