NOTEWORTHY

PIANO RECITAL

COMEBACK

All readers, but particularly those in the Southtowns, should find interest in the fact that pianist Ana Maria Trenchi de Bottazzi is in the area to give a master class for Fredonia State College students from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday and a public recital at 8 that evening. Both events will be in North Collins High School. Aside from her artistry, what makes this Argentine-born artist of special interest is the courage she has displayed in recovering from a horrendous 1961 automobile crash and the prognosis that she would never play the piano again. It took 14 years and enough courage and persistence for an army, but she did resume her career with recitals in New York's Town Hall and Avery Fisher Hall, and subsequently documented the ordeal in an autobiography, "To Live Again." Her recital Saturday will open with the work she used to resume her broken career, Bach's "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring," and also will include Beethoven's "Moonlight" Sonata, three Chopin favorites and works of Mozart, Mendelssohn and Liszt.

-- Herman Trotter

JAZZ

ONE-MAN BAND

He sings. He scats. He crawls on his belly like a . . . OK, that's going too far. But there aren't too many things that Connecticut be-bop vocalist Giacomo Gates doesn't do. "I'll imitate an upright bass," Gates says. "I'll imitate a flute. I'll imitate a drum. They say the trombone is the closest to the human voice, so I do an impersonation of a trombone." That isn't to say, though, that Gates' pyrotechnics are too way out to be wonderful. A pro who has serenaded the Blue Note, Birdland and Fat Tuesday's, he keeps audience enjoyment uppermost in his mind. "I try to be entertaining and artistic at the same time," he asserts. "It's important to me that the music I play has got swing to it. That's what it's about. You're supposed to feel this music." Gates has been compared with Mark Murphy and Eddie Jefferson, and his repertoire is similarly off-the-wall. He may sing something familiar -- Ellington's "Don't Get Around Much Any More," say, or Gershwin's "Lady Be Good" -- only to follow it with a song set to a Thelonious Monk melody or a Charlie Parker solo. Tonight at 9:30, Giacomo Gates will bring his unpredictable, unclassifiable act to the Calumet Arts Cafe. Backing him will be a Buffalo trio -- bassist Sabu Adeyola, drummer Abdul Rahman-Qadir and pianist Jaman.

-- Mary Kunz

CHORAL MUSIC

CIAO, BUFFALO

It's almost three weeks before the event, but Monday's 8 p.m. Slee Hall concert by the University at Buffalo's University Choir, directed by Harriet Simons, is being heralded as the kickoff for a singing tour of Italy that will occupy choir, director and traveling entourage from May 18 to 31. The tour was completely financed by the singers' own fund-raising activities, and will include performances in Rome, Pisa, Assisi and the famed St. Mark's Basilica in Venice. There will also be sightseeing visits to Palestrina, Arezzo, Cremona, Florence and other places with an important musical or historical heritage. The concert and tour repertoire will include works by Andrea and Giovanni Gabrieli, composed specifically for performance in St. Mark's Basilica, by Monteverdi, Palestrina, Schuetz and Poulenc.

-- Herman Trotter