Timothy J. McVeigh was examined at Buffalo's Veterans Hospital after returning from the gulf war for possible "Persian Gulf Syndrome," government sources said Thursday.

McVeigh received free medical examinations at the hospital because he told officials there that his income was at the poverty level, the sources added. The results of the medical examinations were not available, and a hospital spokeswoman said she could not discuss the case.

Authorities said FBI agents are looking at those records.

Investigators in the bombing case want to know whether anything McVeigh said or did at the hospital will lead them to the man called "John Doe No. 2" or any other suspects in the April 19 bombing.

"Every possible lead is being checked, and a lot of investigation is going on in the Buffalo area," said one source close to the case.

Many people who know McVeigh have said he returned from the Desert Storm war as a changed, more aggressive man. One friend told The Buffalo News last week that McVeigh complained to him that the Army had implanted a computer chip in his buttocks during the war.

Robert C. Talluto, who runs the Persian Gulf clinic at Veterans Hospital, said he could not discuss whether McVeigh had ever sought treatment there for the malady sometimes called "Persian Gulf Syndrome."

"We've screened about 500 veterans in this area since the war," Talluto said Thursday.

Talluto said many veterans complained about hair loss, fatigue, soreness in their gums and other ailments after returning from the desert war.

"The most common complaint is dreams and nightmares about the combat action over there," Talluto said.

Talluto said he has never met a Desert Storm veteran who has complained to him about having a computer chip implanted in his or her body.

While many veterans have claimed they were exposed to harmful chemicals during the war, the federal government has not confirmed that, Talluto said.

"There are studies that are still going on in Washington," he added.

The hospital inquiry is part of a wide-ranging investigation in which FBI agents all over the country are attempting to retrace the life of McVeigh -- and the people he came into contact with -- in recent years.

There are suspicions that other persons involved in the Oklahoma City bombing may have been military people who met McVeigh, a Pendleton native, in the Army, authorities said Thursday.

Buffalo FBI spokesman Paul Moskal said he could not discuss any facet of the investigation.

But other sources said virtually the entire Buffalo FBI office is working on the case, attempting to learn about McVeigh's letters and phone conversations with people in his hometown.

Moskal and other law enforcement officials refused to say whether agents found any incriminating material during a weekend search of the Pendleton home of McVeigh's father, William. But it was learned Thursday afternoon that agents have filed a report on the outcome of the search with U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie G. Foschio.

Foschio said all records on the search are sealed at the request of the federal government.

Meanwhile, military officials confirmed Thursday that McVeigh spent six months in a City of Tonawanda unit of the New York Army National Guard after his discharge from the Army at the end of 1991.

McVeigh spent the first half of 1992 in a now-disbanded New York Army National Guard unit at the State Armory at 79 Delaware St., City of Tonawanda, state officials confirmed Thursday.

"My impression, which is pretty limited because he was here such a short time, is that he was a pretty squared-away soldier," said Staff Sgt. Thomas Kazmierczak, who served as his unit's supervising "readiness non-commissioned officer."

"The one thing that made him stand out was that he had a combat patch, because he had served in Desert Storm."

Members of the unit, including Kazmierczak, were absorbed into other National Guard units.

"I don't have the records here to check, and I can't remember the specifics of his case," Kazmierczak said.

"While he was here, I wasn't aware of any problems," he added. "His appearance was always good, and he was always punctual."

McVeigh ended three years and four months of active Army duty at the end of 1991 and joined the National Guard's 174th Infantry on Jan. 1, 1992, according to discharge papers filed in Niagara County. He was paid $150 a month while with the Guard.

"He was the leader of an anti-tank missile squad while he was here," Kazmierczak said.

Six months later, McVeigh was discharged "under honorable conditions" because of an employment conflict. State officials said today they didn't know the specifics of that conflict.

McVeigh, a sergeant who had listed his father's Pendleton address as his own address while in the Guard, apparently left this area soon afterward.

"He wasn't with us very long, to leave any kind of a creditable footprint," said Lt. Col. Peter Kuchera, the Guard's Albany-based public information officer.

"I have spoken to some National Guard people who had been acquainted with him, and all we are getting is there didn't seem to be any incidents or events that would portend what has apparently happened.

"From our standpoint, this was nothing more than a young soldier making a routine transition," he added. "He made this transition, as do hundreds of young enlistees every year."

McVeigh's military occupational specialty was the operation and repair of TOW missiles, shoulder-fired anti-tank weapons. In the National Guard, McVeigh served with the Combat Support Company of the 1st Battalion, 174th Infantry Regiment. The unit was deactivated on Sept. 1, 1992, three months after McVeigh left on June 1.

McVeigh had left active duty with the Army "for the convenience of the government" eight months before his enlistment expired, as the Army was gearing down in size following the Persian Gulf war.

He had served with the "Big Red One," the 1st Infantry Division, as a Bradley armored vehicle gunner in Iraq during Desert Storm. He earned the Bronze Star and the Army Achievement Medal.

The Pentagon reported Monday that McVeigh a 1986 graduate of Starpoint High School, joined the Army on May 24, 1988. He served as an infantryman and later in armored fighting vehicles, completed a leadership course and was promoted to sergeant.

McVeigh left active duty on Dec. 31, 1991, and entered the National Guard the next day.

While on active duty, McVeigh was a platoon sergeant. One of the soldiers in his platoon was Kerry Kling, now a University of Alabama student.

Kling -- whose surname was used as fake identification by the man who rented the Ryder truck linked to the bombing -- told the TV show American Journal that McVeigh was a marksman who often bragged about killing an Iraqi soldier with a long-distance shot during the gulf war.

"He was proud of that shot," Kling said. "I don't know so much of killing the person, but he was proud of that shot."

Kling also recalled McVeigh as a sergeant "gung-ho about guns. He really liked guns."

"I still think of him as the sergeant," he added. "Everything I did was under him. Everything I did came from him. I had a very good working relationship with him."

"War was one thing," Kling said. "There's been a lot of innocent people killed (in Oklahoma City) and I cannot believe anyone would do that."

Susan Schulman and Pam Milleville contributed to this report.