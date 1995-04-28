A memorial service for James C. Crawford, 82, of Ocala, Fla., a former resident of Burt, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, 2670 Main St.

A native of Farnham, Crawford died April 9, 1995, in his Florida home. A retired supervisor for the Harrison Division of General Motors in Lockport, he moved to Florida 11 years ago.

Crawford was a member of the G-9 Club at Harrison and Newfane Lodge 947, F&AM.

Surviving are his wife, Charlotte, and a brother, Bernard Woods of Buffalo.

